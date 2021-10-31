Happy Halloween! We've been loving our readers' Spooky Snaps.

Halloween 2021: Celebrate scary season with our second batch of North East Spooky Snaps

Halloween is finally here – and if you’re out and about across the region on October 31, I’d keep your eyes peeled for these little monsters!

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 4:55 am

Readers have been helping us get into the spirit of the season with their fantastic Spooky Snaps.

From classic horror characters to cute baby pumpkins, these petrifying pictures might give you some inspiration for a last-minute costume, or maybe for next year instead?

So as you carve your pumpkin and prepare for a day of tricks or treats, check out our Spooky Snaps special to see if you can spot any familiar faces in the costumes.

You can share your own photographs with us on our Facebook page – please don’t forget to include the name of the person (or pet!) pictured or we may not be able to use it.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your snap yet, we will use as many as possible before spooky season leaves us for another year!

1. Paw patrol

Daisy and Billy the pugs on Halloween patrol.

Photo: Shirley Moses

2. Pawfect

Marli looks just the part for Halloween.

Photo: Sarah Clarke

3. Seeing double

We're loving Adam's committment to the Halloween season!

Photo: Adam Thwaites

4. Costume time

Rose Horton dressed as Harley Quinn.

Photo: Corinne Henderson

