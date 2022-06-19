Readers have been sharing their Father's Day messages for loved ones.

Happy Father's Day! South Tyneside families send special Father's Day messages to loved ones in picture round-up

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, step-dads, grandads, uncles and other people who are like dads to us.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:55 am

Today (Sunday, June 19) is all about you, as we raise a glass and say thank you for all you do for your families.

And ahead of the big day, we asked the Shields Gazette readers to share their treasured photographs and touching messages for the special men in their lives.

We were inundated with responses, and we’re sorry we can’t share them all.

But here are a selection of your greetings and tributes to loved ones this Father’s Day.

Click here to add your own to the post, and thank you to everyone who contributed.

1. Kisses

Bev Scott said: "This is my amazing dad Walter Scott, he’s also a wonderful Granda and great Granda and devoted husband. He asks for nothing and deserves everything.”

Photo: Bev Scott

2. Birthday boy

Denise Davis said: "To the best dad in the world. Thanks for all you do for us Love you lots, Denise, Paul, all your loving grandchildren.”

Photo: Denise Davis

3. Together

Danielle Crumbie said: "My Dad .. My Hero .. Happy Fathers Day!”

Photo: Danielle Crumbie

4. Generations

Alex Wainwright said: "My dad, my absolute hero , my soul mate , wouldn’t be half the person I am today if it wasn’t for this man."

Photo: Alex Wainwright

