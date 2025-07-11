Heat Health Alert issued for the North East with the risk of increased deaths

A Yellow Heat Health Alert has been issued for the North East with a danger to life, particularly for older or vulnerable people.

With temperatures potentially rising to the high twenties (degrees Celsius) this weekend, the warning is in place from midday today (July 11) until Monday (July 14) at 9am.

The updated warning has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A spokesperson said: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups.

“There is a risk of indoor environments overheating, increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings.”

The UKHSA is also warning about a likely increase in demand for health services during this period as well as internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) exceeding the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessments.

The spokesperson also warned the heat may affect the “ability of the workforce to deliver services”.