Residents and staff at Willowdene Care Home in Hebburn decided to celebrate the real heroes in their community.

So Batman, Spiderman and Wonder Woman all got short shrift as the care home gave a hero’s welcome to a series of key workers who paid them a visit.

Northumbria Blood Bikes rider Richard Hooper was the first to call in, where he was greeted by a welcoming committee of resident bike enthusiasts.

(sat, from left) Willowdene Care Home residents Barbara Berry, 81, Margaret Branch, 90, Henry Tweddle, 85, and Cheryl Cook, (64), with (standing) traffic officer Thomas Wade and lead senior carer at the home Sharon Dobson.

Residents John Moule, 78, and Margaret Branch, 90, were impressed by Richard’s Yamaha and discussed all the old bikes they’d ridden on when they were younger.

Margaret said: “I only had brothers and it seemed only right to be able to keep up with them.”

Traffic officer Thomas Wade also visited staff and residents his patrol car, impressing residents with the flashing lights.

(from left) Richard Hooper, from Northumbria Blood Bikes, and Willowdene Care Home resident Margaret Branch, 90.

Barbara Berry, 81, said: “It is quite exciting. Imagine being in a high-speed car chase.

“I do like a man in uniform and he’s got flashy lights, but I hope he stays safe as it sounds like a very dangerous job.”

Fire fighters from Hebburn Fire Station also attended the care home to show residents their fire engine.

Each visitor was presented with a gift and card as a token of gratitude for the vital work they do.

(from left) Traffic officer Thomas Wade and Willowdene Care Home and maître d’ Christine Chandler.

Chris Hogan-Hind, home manager at Willowdene Care Home, said everyone had a great day.

“When we heard National Superhero Day was coming up we thought it would be a great opportunity to celebrate our local heroes,” said.

“The residents and staff were all thrilled when the visitors arrived and were delighted to present them with a small gift and a card as a token of our thanks.

“They all carry out vital services and it was the least we can do.”

(standing) Cheryl Cook, 64, and (sitting) Elizabeth Matthews, 86, from Willowdene Care Home.

National Superhero Day was set up in 1995 by Marvel Comics‘ employees, and is marked on April 28.

But since then the day has grown and expanded to recognise all heroes, but fictional and real-life, following the principle that ‘not all heroes wear capes’.