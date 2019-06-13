Hebburn fire: Crew still on scene of blaze at former Hawthorn Leslie shipyard

Work is ongoing to bring a fire at a derelict shipyard under control.

Five fire engines attended the blaze at the former Hawthorn Leslie shipyard in Hebburn – a site which has fallen victim to a number of fires in recent weeks.

Crews from Hebburn , South Shields, Gateshead and Wallsend were called to the scene at 5pm on Wednesday, June 12, with one appliance still at the scene on Thursday, June 13.

Families living in the area were warned by Northumbria Police about a risk of asbestos from the building. They were urged to stay indoors and close their windows to protect themselves from heavy smoke.

Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service has now updated the public on its work at the site, adding that there is now “no risk” to residents from the smoke.

The update from the fire service was posted on Twitter shortly after 6.45am.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Hawthorn Leslie shipyard. Picture: Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue.

It said: “Hawthorn Leslie fire update; Fire ongoing however the incident has been scaled down to one pumping appliance.

“Residents are advised there is now no risk from the initial smoke plume, but to remain vigilant as crew and equipment are still present on Ellison Street.”

Just last week, the fire service voiced concerns about the site at a Hebburn Community Area Forum meeting, and added that there have been at least 15 fires at the former shipyard since 2017.

The site, which previously had listed status, closed in the 1980s and has been empty since then.

The former Hawthorn Leslie offices in Hebburn, which closed in the 1980s.