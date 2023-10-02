Adrian Bartle, of UK Land Estates and Andrew Dawson, of Castle Housing Services at St George’s House.

Castle Building Services has been appointed as principal contractor to refurbish St George’s House – one of the first properties built on the Team Valley Trading Estate, in Gateshead.

Built in 1937, the three-storey, crescent-shaped, building – officially opened by King George VI - is being transformed into an open plan state-of-the-art office space by UK Land Estates -whilst retaining its heritage

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: "It is a great honour to be awarded the contract to refurbish one of the first buildings completed on what has grown to become one of the largest trading estates in the UK.

“It is very pleasing to continue our relationship with UK Land Estates and sustainability will feature heavily throughout the upgrade with our objective of reducing carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency."

He added: “The office areas will be provided with high efficiency LED lighting and energy heat pumps and there will be solar panels on the roof.

“Our remit will also include construction elements such as new perimeter windows and doors, enhancing the external facades, internal walls and ceilings, glazed partitions, new flooring throughout, final decoration and refurbishment of the reception area.

“The finished office space will be tailored to the exact requirements of the client and a space that is ready for occupancy.”

Adrian Bartle, construction director at UK Land Estates, said: “Bringing St George’s House up to current standards whilst maintaining the original character of the building has been a rewarding challenge.

“We will again work alongside Castle to ensure the property receives the care and attention it deserves and provide another 90 years of service to its new custodian.”

Castle Building Services is headquartered in Hebburn, and employs over 130 staff, with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside.

