Exterior work on the new Hebburn Tri Station. Photo by Graham Brown / Chapman Brown Photography

It is based on land between Marine Drive and Campbell Park Road and will replace the current community fire station, which has been in operation for nearly 60 years.

The main building, which will include staff accommodation, offices, and appliance bays for emergency vehicles, as well as a free-standing training building to support and enhance the skills of specialist rescue as well as rope rescue fire fighters.

The new Hebburn Tri Station taking shape. Photo by Graham Brown / Chapman Brown Photography

The striking multi-blue colour rain screen has been installed on the main building and the finishing touches are being applied to the external render and windows.

The rear of the main building includes five appliance bays, which will be used by the TWFRS and NEAS.

The site includes light vehicle charging (EV) points to support all three emergency services’ current fleets of electric vehicles.

But as technology develops – arrangements have also been put in place for future proofing any potential expansion of heavy or light vehicles.

Construction work in progress at Hebburn Tri Station. Photo by Graham Brown / Chapman Brown Photography

‘E’ cycle storage and charging facilities have also been included for the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Brickwork on the firehouse, training tower and associated garage is now complete along with the installation of the specialist rope rescue training crane jib.

The tower and fire house provides outstanding facilities for training and exercises.

It will also allow joint training scenarios with partner blue light services to adopt a universal approach to supporting the general public in all things safety related.

An overhead view of ongoing work to the new Hebburn Tri Station. Photo by Graham Brown / Chapman Brown Photography

Externally, work on the perimeter fencing and landscaping will continue, and a wildflower meadow will be planted that will help nurture the relationship between local wildlife and the environment.

Another element of the project that demonstrates the tri-station’s eco-credentials is the use of modern sustainable technologies, including ground source heat pumps and photovoltaic (PV) panels, of which there are more than 340 spread across the flat roofs.

The PVs will help generate up to 100% of clean renewable electricity required to run the tri-station.

Grant Watson, Construction Manager for the commercial build division of the contractor behind the development, Esh Construction, said: “At Esh, we pride ourselves on building and maintaining strong working relationships with our clients and we are excited to see the pioneering scheme come to life as a key hub for the local community.”

The two-storey purpose-built facility is being delivered to ensure the emergency services provide the best service possible to the communities across Tyne and Wear.

To reduce the building’s environmental impact all walls, floors, the roof and structure have been designed to be as energy and thermal efficient as possible.

TWFRS Chief Fire Officer, Peter Heath, said: “We are delighted to see the progress that has been made over the past 14 months with the construction of the Hebburn Tri-Station in South Tyneside.

"It represents our continued commitment to keeping people safe.

“The station design included a clear briefing to minimise the impact of contaminants from firefighting and the design and flow of the station will contribute significantly to our work to minimise the impact of the firefighting activity on our staff and partners.”

During the early construction phases, 585 hot rolled steel girders weighing 151 tonnes were constructed on site, and if they had been laid ‘end to end’ it would’ve been the equivalent to the length of 20 football pitches.

There are also 12 bore holes helping to provide warm and hot water on the Tri-Station with a cumulative depth of more than 2,500m.

Esh Construction is utilising locally sourced materials and 86% of construction operatives hail from the North East.