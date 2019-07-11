Helicopter drafted in to help in coastal search for missing person
A police helicopter was called in to help in the search for a missing person along the coast at Whitburn.
Police officers were joined by their air support unit, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade following the alert at 7.40pm yesterday, Wednesday, July 10.
The person was located by the police service’s helicopter.
A spokesman for the Coastguard team said: “Our volunteers were paged earlier this evening to assist Northumbria Police with a search for a missing person in the area of Souter lighthouse.
“Arriving on scene with our colleagues South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), we worked together to establish a search plan.
“Search teams were sent north and south of Whitburn coastal park in addition to Police units up and down the coast.
“We're able to say the search efforts were successful and the casualty is now in the care of North East Ambulance Service.”