The Shields Gazette Easter Egg Appeal.

Last year, you donated over 2,000 chocolate treats to our annual appeal – which is run in conjunction with the charity Hope 4 Kidz – and this year's effort is now underway.

We are asking readers to provide a little cheer for needy youngsters by buying extra chocolate treats and dropping them off at collection points all over the city.

These will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Just some of the donations to an earlier Easter egg appeal.

This year, because of the cost of living crisis, there are more children than ever in local refuges, hospitals, homeless units and special needs centres.

An Easter gift will make all the difference to them – and that's what we are asking you to provide.

Hope 4 Kidz, which supports underprivileged children, will be collecting and distributing the eggs in the week leading up to Easter.

Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “Thanks to the fantastic support we got from local people, businesses and stores in the area, we were able to make last Christmas special for 4,500 needy local children.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz.

"Now, once again, we are aiming to make Ester ‘eggstra special’ for them.”

She added: “The economic crisis is hitting more and more families than ever, so please donate an egg to support children with special needs, whether it be in hospital, refuges, or living in poverty.

"If you can, your support for the Easter Egg Appeal will make a huge difference to children in those less fortunate families.

"In just one day we have over 400 requests for eggs and ,with your help, we can support all of those wishes.

“Together, we can make a difference.”

Gazette Editor Liam Kennedy, said: "We are all living in very difficult times at the moment but, just as our readers did for our Christmas appeal, I know the people of South Tyneside will do all they can to bring some cheer into the lives of local children.

“We are delighted to once again be part of this appeal. It is a cracking cause and we hope this year’s will be bigger than ever.”

The annual appeal is run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper the Sunderland Echo and the drop off points are in place now and will be available until Monday April 3.

Drop-off points for eggs are at the Asda stores in South Shields and Boldon; Morrisons, in Ocean Road, South Shields; The Gym, in Crossgate, South Shields and Café Mio, in Sunderland Road, South Shields.

Eggs can also be dropped off in Sunderland at Asda, in Grangetown; Evans Halshaw, in Wessington Way; Hayes Travel, HSBC Bank, at The Bridges; Sainsburys stores in Silksworth, Washington and Wessington Way; Santander Bank, in Waterloo Place; Virgin money, Fawcett Street and Wilkinsons.