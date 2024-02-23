Vive Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz, and Sunderland AFC legends Gary Bennett and Micky Horswill delivering Easter eggs to youngsters at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Last year, your generosity saw over 4,000 chocolate treats donated to our annual Easter Egg Appeal – which is run in conjunction with the charity Hope 4 Kidz.

This year's effort is now underway and we are asking readers to give a little cheer for needy youngsters by buying an extra treat and dropping them off at collection points in the area.

These will then be distributed by Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “I am always amazed and humbled at how generous people are in supporting our annual appeal, especially as so many people have their own challenges at the moment.

"Despite this, over 4,000 eggs were donated and distributed last year and it would be amazing if we could support even more children this year.”

Our Easter appeal follows on from the Gazette’s annual Christmas toy appeal, which saw over 5,000 presents – worth over £35,000 – handed out to children through over 50 support organisations in the area, including hospitals, homeless, domestic violence and children's special needs units and community hubs

Viv added: "That was truly amazing and we could not have done it without the amazing support of local people who recognise that there are many children who need help and decide that they can do something about that.

"However small your donation might seem, when you add them all together, it becomes a lot.

"That’s what we are hoping from this year’s Easter Egg Appeal.

"Together, we really can make a difference to thousands of childrens’ lives.”

Gazette Digital Editor LIam Kennedy, said: "There is no doubt we are all living in very difficult times at the moment but, just as our readers did for our Christmas appeal, I know people in South Tyneside will do all they can to bring some cheer into the lives of local children who need a treat.

“We are delighted to once again be part of this appeal. It is a cracking cause and we hope this year’s will be bigger than ever.”

The Easter Egg Appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, The Sunderland Echo, and the confirmed drop off points so far this year are:

*Cafe Mio, in Sunderland Road, South Shields.

*The Gym, in Crossgate, South Shields.

*Sainsburys supermarket in Silksworth, Sundetland.

*Peter Heron estates in Fulwell, Sunderland.

Other drop off points will be confirmed over the next week.

The appeal is also being supported by a number of local businesses – including Siemens Energy, Maxim FM, Gildare Care Home, Housing 21, Aident Seating UK Ltd and Arriva.

The last day to make a donation is Monday March 26 – after which, they will be distributed to the recipient organisations.