Hospital volunteers buy music players for patients needing surgery

South Tyneside District Hospital’s League of Friends have hit the right note with their latest donation.

They have provided three sets of digital music players with headphones for patients having operations under local or regional anaesthetic, at the Harton Lane site in South Shields, who will be able to choose from playlists offering varied styles of music.

The music is used as a distraction for patients who are awake while procedures are carried it.

It helps improve their hospital experience while also relaxing them.

This is welcome news to theatre staff as the department’s old CD players had seen better days.

Chris Reynolds, senior operating department practitioner, said: “We are very grateful to the League of Friends for their generosity.

Our old CD players and headphones were beyond repair; the new equipment will enable us to improve the experience of our patients who are awake for their procedures, which could be anything from carpal tunnel wrist surgery to hip and knee replacements.

“They will benefit greatly from using music as a relaxing distraction at what can be a very stressful and anxious time for them.”

The League of Friends was founded in 1948 – the same year as the NHS.

In the past seven decades, its volunteers have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to provide local patients and staff with extra comforts and equipment.

Most of the cash is raised through the group’s shop in the hospital’s Ingham Wing.

The shop is open five days a week and is run by volunteers who sell drinks and snacks, raising around £60,000 a year.