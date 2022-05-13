Housing plans lodged for East Boldon ‘unmanaged garden’ plot in conservation zone

South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently received an application for an ‘L’ shaped plot at Western Terrace.

The site sits within the East Boldon Conservation Area and near the locally listed building Shadwell Towers.

New proposals aim to build two detached four-bedroom family homes using an existing single point of access, which will be improved as part of the plans.

Proposed site for new family homes off Western Terrace, in East Boldon

According to a design and access statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, the site has been left as an “unmanaged garden for many years”.

If new plans are approved for housing, the majority of mature trees on site are expected to be retained, including all those on the frontage to Western Terrace.

A planning statement confirms the applicant would plant additional trees throughout the site to “offset” the trees that are removed as well as potentially providing a woodland management plan to “ensure the site is appropriately managed in the long term”.

Applicants added that the proposal would represent a “sustainable form of development ” and would not have a negative impact on heritage assets nearby.

The submitted design and access statement reads: “The [village] has a range of amenities and is a very popular place to live, it benefits from good road links connecting to the A19 and beyond.

“The development site clearly represents an opportunity for natural infill providing small scale logical development of the settlement.”

The design and access statement goes on to say: “Two detached dwellings set within their own plots, which provide a natural infill within the [village] and reinforce the ad-hoc nature of the surrounding built form to the north and east was the only type of development deemed appropriate for this location.

“Both plots are traditionally designed, detached four-bedroom family homes and are very much in keeping with the scale of surrounding development.”

A decision on the housing scheme is expected to be made in coming months.