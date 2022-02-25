Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips joins South Shields footballers in 17-hour match to raise money to improve community facilities
Around 250 Footballers in South Shields are taking part in a 17-hour long match to raise money to improve facilities at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, with the aim of benefiting the community.
The five-a-side match, organised by the South Shields FC Foundation, kicked off at 7am this morning (February 25) and will run until midnight, with academy players, first team players, fans, volunteers and even South Shields FC manager Kevin Phillips, taking part.
The money raised from the match will go towards improving community facilities at the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare building, with plans to add a maisonette floor above the current boxing gym, giving the facility an extra room for a number of activities.
The Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare facility was threatened with closure in 2019, but was saved after coming to a partnership with SSFC Foundation.
The facility is currently used for football, dancing, boxing and more and improving the multi purpose building will be a great benefit to the community, according to SSFC Foundation manager, Steven Camm.
He said: “We kicked off at 7am this morning with our under 8’s and are running through the age groups all the way to the first team playing tonight and every penny we raise will be reinvested back into the community.
“We’re looking to do some work here at Harton Welfare which will complete a project funded by Sport England to create a new room inside the building that can be used for learning, dance, fitness, social gatherings and things which support mental health and well-being.”
The SSFC Foundation is a registered charity who co-design and deliver services and activities within the local community to contribute to people’s health and well-being.
Youngster Dylan Christiansen, 11, who is part of the SSFC Foundaion and was involved in the 17 hour football match, said:
“The South Shields FC Foundation is about having fun, getting experience in football and helping health as well. It’s quite important to me because it gets me up for it and makes me happy.”
To donate to the South Shields FC Foundation, visit their crowdfunding page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/south-shields-fc-foundation-february-fundraise