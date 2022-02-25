The five-a-side match, organised by the South Shields FC Foundation, kicked off at 7am this morning (February 25) and will run until midnight, with academy players, first team players, fans, volunteers and even South Shields FC manager Kevin Phillips, taking part.

The money raised from the match will go towards improving community facilities at the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare building, with plans to add a maisonette floor above the current boxing gym, giving the facility an extra room for a number of activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from a charity marathon five-a-side football match at Harton & Westoe Miners Welfare, on Friday.

The facility is currently used for football, dancing, boxing and more and improving the multi purpose building will be a great benefit to the community, according to SSFC Foundation manager, Steven Camm.

He said: “We kicked off at 7am this morning with our under 8’s and are running through the age groups all the way to the first team playing tonight and every penny we raise will be reinvested back into the community.

“We’re looking to do some work here at Harton Welfare which will complete a project funded by Sport England to create a new room inside the building that can be used for learning, dance, fitness, social gatherings and things which support mental health and well-being.”

The SSFC Foundation is a registered charity who co-design and deliver services and activities within the local community to contribute to people’s health and well-being.

South Shields FC Foundation Manager, Steve Camm

Youngster Dylan Christiansen, 11, who is part of the SSFC Foundaion and was involved in the 17 hour football match, said:

“The South Shields FC Foundation is about having fun, getting experience in football and helping health as well. It’s quite important to me because it gets me up for it and makes me happy.”

To donate to the South Shields FC Foundation, visit their crowdfunding page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/south-shields-fc-foundation-february-fundraise

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

The 17 hour football match at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Steve Camm outside the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare building

Action from a charity marathon five-a-side football match at Harton & Westoe Miners Welfare, on Friday.

Member of South Shields FC Foundation, Dylan Christensen, 11

Action from a charity marathon five-a-side football match at Harton & Westoe Miners Welfare, on Friday.