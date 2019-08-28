How Metro staff are helping feed those in need - and their pets - in South Tyneside
Kind-hearted Metro staff have given a boost to a food bank in South Tyneside
Workers from across Nexus - which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro – held a collection for the Hebburn Helps community food bank, which provides vital support to local families who are struggling to make ends meet.
Collection points were set up at different Nexus work locations, including the firm's head office in Newcastle, control centre and fleet depot in Gosforth, so that staff could leave donations.
The collection brought in tinned foods, pasta, jars of sauces, biscuits, toiletries, and even some dog food for pet owners - all of which was handed over to the volunteers at the Hebburn foodbank.
Nexus community engagement manager, Jenni Daglish, said: “We always strive try to help out the communities where we provide our services.
“The idea of having a summer collection came about after we heard that many families actually need more food for their children when they are on the school summer break.
“Our workforce has given generously and all of the food that was collected has now gone to help those most in need.”
Jo Durkin, co-founder of the Hebburn Helps, said: “This is a vital donation for the foodbank. We’re thrilled to get support from Nexus.
“This will help local families to put food on the table, particularly in the summer holiday period, which is one of the hardest times of the year for families which are struggling financially.”
More information on the Hebburn Helps Foodbank can be found at http://hebburnhelps.co.uk/#top