How to apply for a job at Sunderland's new £27m Culture House

One of the city’s key new buildings is fast taking shape.

Aimed at becoming a key visitor attraction in the city, the £27m Culture House is heading towards its autumn opening in Keel Square.

Art events are already being staged in the city to give people a taste of what to expect from the new addition.

And now a number of job vacancies have been advertised.

The roles are for a Commercial Animation Officer, Literature and Book Collection Officer, Digital Systems Administrator and General Manager.

Wages start from £27,000 with applications open until May 5 - more on the job specs here.

What’s on each floor of the new Culture House

Atrium & City Library

How The Atrium will look | Submitted

A key feature of the four-storey building will be The Atrium, an open plan space intended to be a “living room” where people can meet and relax.

It will stretch all the way from the ground floor to the roof of the building and will include digital screens that can be used for live performance streaming, digital art or immersive storytelling.

It will be home to the City Library, with a huge range of physical and digital books and magazines for people to enjoy, as well as state-of-the-art local history archives and genealogy resources.

The ground floor will also house Blacks Corner.

Galleries

There will be a number of different galleries including the Immersion gallery a cutting edge 360-degree digital story telling space, a green screen studio, perfect for budding filmmakers, content creators and photographers.

Two podcasting studios will also be available for the public to hire alongside a series of workshops on podcasting techniques, storytelling and editing.

A large, adaptable event space will provide a home for talks, gigs, comedy shows and creative gatherings. There will also be an intimate performance area able to host anything from film screenings to gaming battles.

Three additional galleries will host a range of events and exhibitions throughout the year including the Focus gallery which will provide opportunities for local creatives to exhibit.

The first Focus exhibition will feature local creative collective Sunderland Indie and explore themes of sustainability.

Play area and teen space

For the little ones, as well as plenty of children’s books, there will be The Den – an area where they can play creatively and enjoy enchanting stories.

The Teen Library space has been co-created with young people using Minecraft as an engagement tool to incorporate their ideas. The space will reflect the young people's vison and include gaming stations, VR headsets, as well as cosy reading nooks and spaces to do homework.

How The Sky Garden will look | Submitted

Other highlights

The top floor will include a Sky Garden, described as “a lush rooftop oasis perfect for events, workshops or simply unwinding with stunning views.”

Two learning and engagement areas will host a range of classes and workshops throughout the year.

An inventor’s lab will provide a space to upcycle, repair and reinvent old treasures.