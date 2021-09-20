How to enter the Best of South Tyneside Awards

The 2019 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Is there a child who has shown remarkable courage in the face of adversity?

Is there an unsung hero who goes the extra mile to help their community without ever seeking praise?

We want to know about them all for this year’s awards.

Let’s make this an awards to remember, especially as so many of you will have done remarkable work during the pandemic.

Is there someone you know who has gone out of their way to help others during the Covid-19 crisis.

Tell us about them. They could become the first ever winner of the Covid Hero category.

Tell us about unsung heroes who have helped neighbours without a thought for recognition for themselves.

There is loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass the nomination deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each category.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on December 15 at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening will also feature the Young Performer category.

To nominate a worthy cause, send your entries by email to: [email protected] co.uk.

The categories:

Local Hero Award.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Small business of the Year.

Sporting Achievement of the Year.

Community Champion.

Community Group of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.