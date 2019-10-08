'How would the council enforce it?' - Majority of Gazette readers don't think councils should act against drivers who leave their engines running when parked
An RAC survey says more than 70% of people want to see a crackdown against motorists who leave their engines running when parked – but do Gazette readers agree?
We asked readers if they think councils should be taking action against drivers who leave their engines running when parked.
A recent RAC survey found than 72% of people agreed they wanted to see a crackdown on the issue.
But 56% of over 500 Gazette readers say they don’t think action should be taken against the people who do this.
Here’s what they had to say on the matter:
Lynsey Simmons: “Not really sure how the council would be expected to enforce this.”
Gareth Cooper: “I'm a mobile engineer my car is my office, workshop and canteen. The engine runs when I'm parked to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The end!”
Stephen Sullivan: “It has to be part of a radical change to our lives. Anything and everything that can be done to reverse or slow the affects of climate change needs to be enforced. We will not do these things just by encouragement!”
James Moore: “When the price of start motors is reduced I’ll think about it but until then it's my car I pay for it to be on the road and pay for the fuel so if I want to leave it running it's my decision.”
These results were recorded at 9pm on Monday, October 7.
