Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cinemas acrossthe North East are offering members of the public the chance to see a new star-studded film for free, before the general public can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Escapes, supported by BFI National Lottery funding, aims to make independent film accessible to all by offering free screenings at various independent cinemas across the UK.

Following the success of previous free screenings, Escapes is excited to announce The Surfer, starring Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage, as its highly anticipated next film on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out how you can get involved in this special event below...

When will the free viewings take place?

These preview screenings will take place on Monday, April 28 and Tuesday, April 29, before the film’s official release on Friday, May 9.

Members of the public can see the new Nicolas Cage film 'The Surfer' at a special cinema event being held across the UK. | Getty & Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

Where are the free screenings in the North East?

Tyneside Cinema and Star and Shadow Cinema in Newcastle upon Tyne, Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay and the Omniplex Cinema Sunderland are taking part in the special event.

What is the film about?

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, The Surfer tells the gripping story of a man who returns to the sun-drenched beach of his childhood, hoping to share the joy of surfing with his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his visit takes a dark turn when he is confronted and humiliated by a group of powerful locals. As tensions rise with the searing heat of the summer, he is drawn into an escalating conflict that will push him to the very edge.

Featuring an intense lead performance by Nicolas Cage, alongside Julian McMahon as the formidable antagonist, The Surfer is a psychological thriller packed with sun, surf, and suspense.

Read More It's going to be an absolute riot says Steve Backshall ahead of the North East Deadly Live show

Where can I get the tickets?

Tickets for The Surfer are FREE and available for sign up now via: https://escapes.cinematik.app/

Where else is the free sceening taking place?

The full list of confirmed Escapes locations are as follows

England: Acton, Ambleside, Barnstaple, Battersea, Bethnal Green, Birmingham, Blackburn, Bodmin, Bolton, Borehamwood, Boston, Bridgwater, Bristol, Burnham On Crouch, Burnley, Bury St Edmunds, Burgess Hill, Catterick, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Coleford, Corby, Croydon, Doncaster, East Dereham, East Finchley, East Riding, Elland, Fakenham, Fareham, Farnham, Folkestone, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Hayes, Helston, Herne Bay, High Wycombe, Hull, Ilfracombe, Ipswich, King's Lynn, Kingsbridge, Leeds, London, Louth, Lytham St Annes, Mablethorpe, Malvern, Manchester, Mile End, Morecambe, New Brighton, Nottingham, Okehampton, Penrith, Plymouth, Redcar, Richmond, Rochdale, Romford, Sheffield, St Austell, St Ives, Stowmarket, Sunderland, Sutton, Tiverton, Torquay, Truro, Ulverston, Uttoxeter, Wakefield, Wellington, Weston-Super-Mare, Weymouth, Whitley Bay, Widnes, Wisbech, Woking, Woodhall Spa, Workington, Worthing, Wotton, Worksop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales: Aberystwyth, Barry, Brynamman, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot, Prestatyn

Scotland: Aberfeldy, Annan, Ayr, Bo'ness, Clydebank, Cumbernauld, Dumfries, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Greenock, Kirkwall, Montrose, Portree, Stirling, Thurso

Northern Ireland: Derry, Dundonald, Newry, Omagh