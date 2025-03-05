Young people from across the UK have the opportunity to perform on the same stage as some of the country’s biggest names at a festival taking place this Autumn.

If you're a young person aged 21 or under and you're a solo singer or in a young band, Oswaldtwistle Mills have teamed up with iMEP, the event production company, to launch a new live music competition, the iMEP Factor.

One lucky winner or group will be invited to perform on stage at the iMEP Music Festival on Saturday, September 20, with huge acts Sam Ryder, Clean Bandit and Marvin Humes also performing on the same day following a Friday night headlined by Chesney Hawkes and B*witched.

How will the competition work?

The competition will be held on a new stage at Oswaldtwistle Mills, who open their grounds every year to St Paul's Scouts group from Oswaldtwistle, to host a fantastic Family Fun Day and raise funds.

Taking place on Saturday August 30, the fun day includes lots of exciting activities for children and adults whilst the stage itself is being provided by Earl Transport.

Singers and bands are invited to apply for a spot on the stage, where they will have the chance to showcase their talents in the open air.

There will be just 10 slots available between 1.30 and 4pm.

One of the performers will then be selected to take a main stage spot at the iMEP Music Festival in Accrington.

To apply, visit www.amazingaccrington.co.uk and fill in the form with a link to a video of you performing.

Microphones and sound equipment will be provided, but you will need your own instruments.

What has been said about the competition?

Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills, commented: "Each year we look forward to St Paul's Scouts coming in to hold their Family Fun Day, we always have lots of visitors and usually the sun shines for us!

"We've decided this year to hold a music event from 1.30pm for young performers, to give them the chance to shine and a great opportunity. We're really grateful to iMEP for giving them a stage spot at their festival, and we hope we have a fantastic afternoon at Oswaldtwistle Mills watching them perform!"

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, added: "It's fantastic that we can help young talent and give them a platform so they can be seen and heard. We were happy to arrange a stage spot for them, and can't wait to see who applies!"

Oswaldtwistle Mills, based in a historic weaving mill, has plenty to see and do for all the family and you can see more of what they do here: www.o-mills.co.uk

You can also readmore about Amazing Accrington at www.amazingaccrington.co.uk