The Friends Of Hebburn Cemetery QAVS marked the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a special event on the evening before the state funeral on Sunday, September 18.

Since the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8, people from across the borough have been signing a book of condolence and laying tributes and flowers in Hebburn.

Mourners from across the UK came together in memory of Queen Elizabeth II with a moment of silence at 8pm on Sunday, before her emotional funeral took place in London yesterday, Monday September 19.

People in Hebburn turned out for the special remembrance evening.

Around 200 people attended the National Moment Of Reflection in Hebburn where people gathered outside of the Cemetery to observe the minute silence.

A total of 96 candles, to mark the Queen's age when she passed, were lit for the moment of reflection.

Teas and coffees were also available at the tearooms and the group did not take any donations at the evening event.

A moment of silence was held at Hebburn Cemetery on Sunday.

One of the organisers of the event, John Stewart, said: “We think it’s important to hold this event as the Queen’s death has affected everyone in some way so we thought it would be nice to hold something like this in the borough.

"The event was just wonderful and around 200 people came along, showing that there was a need for something like this in our community.”

