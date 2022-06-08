Hundreds raised as South Shields Marine School students take on teachers in charity football match

South Shields Marine School’s newly founded Winterbottom Wanderers, made up of maritime cadets, took on lecturers and other staff.

The sides played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Temple Park fields in South Shields, with staff member Eamonn Murphy the hero of the day.

He scored a hat-trick in an event which raised an equally impressive £455 from a raffle for the Dr Winterbottom Charitable Fund.

The fund is named after Victorian philanthropist, Dr Thomas Masterman Winterbottom, whose financial legacy led to the founding of the marine school in 1861.

Today it is part of Tyne Coast College, which also includes South Tyneside College and Tyne Metropolitan College, in North Tyneside.

Marine school Principal Simon Ashton said: “I’m thrilled that so much money was raised from this terrific event.

“The match proved great fun for all those who took part, it was highly competitive but also hugely enjoyable.

“The charity mainly helps students who need a little extra financial support to help them in their studies, and this was a great way to boost its funds.

“Each player deserves credit for turning out for such a good cause, and, of course, Eamonn did exceptionally well in netting three goals.

“I think everyone involved in this game hopes it is an event which may become a regular fixture.”

Winterbottom Wanderers was set up this year by senior marine students, Will Hibbs and Robin Hagan.

They also put their creative skills to good use by designing a bespoke team badge which incorporated the marine school’s logo.

The match was supported by Ice Print and Design, which printed the logo onto playing tops.

The Dr Winterbottom Charitable Fund was founded in 2016 with the aim of giving small scale financial support to students

Domestically, it enables learners to study and progress effectively, to form their own businesses, or help them through times of financial difficulties.

It has also established links with organisations overseas to assist them and individuals, when possible.