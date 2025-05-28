A Black Cat who helped save the life of a 21-year-old at Wembley is highlighting the importance of CPR skills.

Brian Soulsby with son Ben, 10 | Submitted

Brian Soulsby, 42, from Fulwell was enjoying the high excitement of the play-offs final on Saturday, watching his beloved SAFC take on Sheffield United for a place in the Premier League.

But, as Mayenda’s equaliser hit the back of the net in the second half, the dad-of-two heard a commotion in the seats behind him.

“I looked up and saw a commotion and at first I thought it was trouble,” he explained. “Then I could see people with their head in their hands looking distressed and I went up to see if I could help.

“I was shocked to see a young lad grey and unresponsive, but I knew straight away from my training at work that he had gone into arrest, so I immediately started doing CPR.”

Brian, who is dad to Ben, 10, and Jack, seven, is a nurse practitioner with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and is usually out and about in the community assessing and diagnosing patients.

In his 20 years in the role, he has actually never had to put his CPR skills into practice - but they helped save the young SAFC fan’s life that day.

Brian, left, had travelled to Wembley with his family | Submitted

“I managed to get him back but then he went into arrest again and an ex firefighter jumped in to help me,” said Brian. “We managed to get him back again and then the Medics intervened and he went to hospital.”

Brian then went back to his seat and managed to see Tommy Watson’s 95th minute winning goal.

The young fan’s family have since been in touch with Brian to say thank you and that he is awaiting tests in hospital before being discharged.

“I don’t want this to be about me,” said Brian. “But it shows just how important it is for people to know CPR. It’s testament to the training I had at work that I knew exactly what to do and I’m so thankful that I could actually help this young lad.”

Minutes and even seconds can make the difference between life and death in a case of cardiac arrest and Brian is teaming up with Sunderland-based Red Sky Foundation who do great work in passing on life-saving skills and providing defibrillators in communities.

Brian also coaches at Wearside FC, based at Downhill Hub, and Sergio Petrucci from Red Sky will be visiting the club to do some CPR training for all players and coaches.

As well as donating a portable defib, which Brian can take to matches with him, the Red Sky team is also helping to support the family of the 21-year-old.

Coincidentally, Saturday’s match had kicked off at at 15:01 for the Every Minute Matters campaign to highlight the importance of being able to perform CPR in the first few minutes following a cardiac arrest.

During half time, not long before Brian saved the fan’s life, the crowd was shown how to deliver CPR by Vinnie Jones and Tom Lockyer, the Luton Town captain who himself collapsed during the 2023 Championship play-off final at Wembley.

You can learn more about Red Sky Foundation at https://redskyfoundation.com/