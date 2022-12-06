The ice rink, at the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields, returns from Friday, December 9 and will be welcoming skaters through to January 8.

The rink’s opening will coincide with the 2022 South Tyneside Christmas Parade, which is due to pull in the crowds as it makes its way from Ocean Road along the sea front at around 5pm.

On opening day, ice skating will begin at 3pm and end at 7pm – meaning anyone taking part is in a prime position to see the parade.

The ice rink returns to South Shields this winter.

Visitors can enjoy the festive fun every day – with the exception of Christmas Day – and will run from 11am to 5pm, apart from Christmas Eve where it will operate from 10am until 4pm and on New Year’s Eve when it will run from 11am until 4pm.

The team at Ocean Beach has also booked out a number of days which have been designated exclusive use, where for £300 up to 40 people can have the rink to themselves.

Private bookings are available from Monday 12 to Friday, December 16 and Monday 19 to Thursday, December 22.

Michael Sheeran, Operator at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, said he was delighted the ice rink was returning.

He said: “Skating is always associated with Christmas and is something people of all ages can enjoy. It was so popular when we did this last year that we knew we would bring it back.”

The fun fair rides are not yet available, but the arcades will be open and there will be a variety of festive food available at Log Cabin Fisheries, Ocean Food Court and Scoop and Bean, including Yorkshire Pudding Wraps and Pigs in Blankets along with festive hot drinks and mulled wine.

Skating prices are £10 for adults (13 and over) £8 for children aged between three and 12 and £30 for a family session of two adults and two children.