Jill, who announced her retirement from football after coming on as a sub in this summer’s Euro final win over Germany, has taken on a whole new challenge as she entered the Australian bush.

This year's celebrities are pop icon Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, TV Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, TV presenter and journalist Charlene White, radio legend Chris Moyles, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and TV personality Olivia Attwood.

Born and raised in Sunderland, the former footballer got stuck in straight away with the show’s infamous plank challenge – with a difference.

Jill Scott is heading into the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here jungle from Sunday, November 6 at 9pm. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

After being whisked off by a helicopter, Charlene, Babatúndé and Jill arrived at the iconic Focus building for the first challenge of the series.

In a bid to win meals for camp, the trio were challenged to walk to the edge of a plank and once all in position, had to take a step forward onto the ledge so they were leaning forward and facing down the 334-foot drop to the ground. Here, they had to hold the position for a minute.

Ahead of the task, Jill told Ant and Dec "I’m laughing but I want to cry” before taking on the 60 seconds suspended in the air and then letting go of the rope and plunging from her perch.

The line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2022, from left Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott MBE. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

Jill passed with flying colours alongside campmate Charlene each winning a meal for camp as Lioness Jill asked “Where’s the red wine?” after completing the task.

The 35 year-old, who started her career playing for Sunderland in 2004 after starting at the grassroots level for Boldon Girls, received plenty of support from her hometown on the run up to the first show with readers sharing their endorsement.

Pauline Carr said: “What a great ambassador for young girls today. Would love to see her win.” Tim Rowley added: “Good luck Jill "haway the Lass”.

