'I'm pretty notorious for doing stupid things' Hebburn NHS worker to run 500 miles for charity

Lee will embark on his toughest challenge yet

A NHS worker will attempt to run 500 miles across the France and Spain border in order to raise money for three charities.

Lee Nelson, 32, from Hebburn, works as a health coach and personal trainer by day but is also training to complete the record-breaking feat in 2025.

The route is a pilgrimage, called the Camino de Santiago walked it by thousands of people each year from France to the Santiago Cathedral in Spain. It takes around 30 days to walk the route.

Lee will run three gigantic runs over the next 32 months.

And the fastest anyone has ever ran it is in six hours and six days.

So Lee will attempt to run it in under six days.

"I’m pretty notorious for doing stupid things, if I’m honest,” laughs Lee.

"But I find it therapeutic and your body will do whatever your mind tells it to do.”

Last year he ran to London over four days- 212 miles along B-roads and the A6.

In preparation for his 500 mile challenge Lee will complete two other preparatory events.

Warming up this year, he’ll run 186 miles along the coast from Tynemouth to Edinburgh without stopping.

Next summer he intends to run across the Pennines- 286 miles over three days- one of the hardest national trails because of its remoteness.

“It’s stupidity. I have these crazy ideas and my mind pushes me through.”

Lee is embarking on this 32 month adventure to test himself but also to raise money for three separate charities which are close to his heart.

The first is Pumping Marvellous, a heart failure charity which helped his sister, Sam, after she suffered a cardiac arrest several years ago.

Next, is Teenage Cancer Trust who supported his cousin before he tragically passed away.

The final is Mind Washington: “I’ve gone through some pretty tough mental health struggles for the last decade and they were my first point of call.”

Lee continues to see the first therapist he was paired with initially.

He laughs he only has a strong mind on some days before mentioning he went on a run the other week from one until six in the morning.

"I have to fit it in where I can. I have a four year old daughter who keeps me up at night so I try not to be too hard on myself.

"But, if you really want to do something- no matter what it is, no matter what the weather- you’ll do it,” Lee explains.

"When I did London, I woke up and my legs were in bits but I was doing it for someone. I felt like people were relying on me and I took it on. I did enjoy it- it was painful and there were tears- but the why was so huge it made the task so much easier.

“It’s not sensible, but I’d rather have a story. My littlun is going to have some ridiculous stories to tell about her dad.”

Lee talks about the challenge in front of him as if he was about to try new food or explore somewhere new.

"I was saying to the Mrs: ‘What’s going to top this? What’s going to top 500 miles in six days?’

She replied: ‘There will be something.’”

You can donate to Lee’s fundraising page here.