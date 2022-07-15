The 3G pitch is now ready for kick-off on land next to Perth Green Community Association in Jarrow, thanks to a £536,161 grant from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation.

The pitch will be used by groups of all ages including Jarrow FC Youth Teams, Boldon Girls, Sunderland Foundation of Light, schools and the community at large.

The team behind the project say a range of options such as walking football, disability sports and coaching for children and youths will also be on offer to allow all members of the community to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Caption (L-R) Kevin Muller, Trustee at Perth Green; Cllr Ruth Bercley and Cllr Stephen Dean, Cllr Joan Atkinson.

Jimmy Kane, chairman of the Community Association, said: “The new facility is a fantastic asset to Jarrow and the Borough of South Tyneside, providing an excellent facility for the partnership clubs, local schools and the community to deliver physical and mental wellbeing through football and other activities.

“I’d like to thank South Tyneside Council for their partnership in delivering the facility, along with the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation for their grant award and also the Garfield Weston Foundation, Sir James Knott Foundation, PostCode Lottery for their partnership funding towards the 3G facility.”

Councillor Ruth Berkley, South Tyneside Council’s Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: “This new pitch will be a fantastic asset for Jarrow and the Borough as a whole.

“The project demonstrates the value of partnership working and is further evidence of the Council delivering on its priorities of supporting families and young people as well as our older and vulnerable communities.”

The new pitch in Jarrow is ready for action.

Speaking as work started on the project in February this year, Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said it was ‘great news for South Tyneside’.

“This is the latest example of investment from our partners, the Premier League, the FA, government and Sport England, improving grassroots facilities across the country,” he said.