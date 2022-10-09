In pictures: The Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk returns to South Shields for 2022
The Alzheimer’s Society’s annual Memory Walk has returned to South Shields to raise awareness of the disease.
By James Harrison
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:13 pm
More than 1,000 walkers headed to Bents Park for the event on Saturday (October 8), undeterred by a chilly morning.
The walk, which offers the option of a 1.5 km or a 7 km route, aims to support those dealing directly or indirectly with the disease – as well as raising money for vital services and research provided by the charity.
Check out our selection of photo highlights from another great day out.
Page 1 of 6