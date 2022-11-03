Inquest opens into the death of 11-year-old Mason French who died following 'incident involving a bus', in Lizard Lane, Whitburn
An inquest has opened in to the death of 11-year-old Mason French.
Opening hearing this morning (Thursday, November 3) at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, Senior Assistant Coroner Karin Welsh confirmed Mason lived in Parry Drive, in Whitburn, with his mother Kay French.
She added he “died as a result of an incident involving a bus” in Lizard Lane, in Whitburn, on October 25.
Ms Welsh also confirmed Mason was born in South Tyneside on January 2, 2011.
The hearing has been adjourned while investigations into Mason’s death continue.
Ms Welsh said: “We are currently awaiting the outcome of further investigations and so I propose to adjourn this hearing until January 11, 2023, at 10am.
"If investigations are completed before this date then we can look to reschedule.”
Speaking at the time, Inspector Phil Patterson of Northumbria Police said: “We are continuing to support Mason’s family as they try and process what has happened.
"Our thoughts are with Mason’s loved ones, as well as the local community, who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident.
“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have already spoken with the bus driver, who remained the scene, as well as a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time. As ever, if you think you can assist us, please get in touch.”
Mason’s aunt, Laura French, has set up Go Fund Me appeal to raise money to help the family family with the cost of a funeral.