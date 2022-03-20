Sunday, March 20 is the UN's International Day of Happiness and this year, people are being reminded that their actions matter and we can all play a part in bringing more compassion into the world.
As the world works to spread happiness by sharing positive messages, connecting with loved ones and supporting good causes where possible, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their happy places in South Tyneside.
From a trip to the seaside to a picnic in the park, here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.
Page 1 of 2