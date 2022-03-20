Sunday, March 20 is the UN's International Day of Happiness and this year, people are being reminded that their actions matter and we can all play a part in bringing more compassion into the world.

As the world works to spread happiness by sharing positive messages, connecting with loved ones and supporting good causes where possible, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their happy places in South Tyneside.

From a trip to the seaside to a picnic in the park, here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. A day at the beach Whatever the weather, you can't beat that sea air! June Bains, Karen Chapman Mellish and Claire Rutter were just some of those nominating the beach. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Marsden Grotto Lots of love for Marsden Rock and the beach around it. Julia Small said: "Marsden, quarry and beach. Grew up there." Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3. Cleadon Hills A perfect spot to blow away the cobwebs and walk the dog. Michelle Whale said: "Cleadon Park and Cleadon Hills, my favourite childhood memories." Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Souter Lighthouse A beautiful sunset view. Jane Phipps said: "Souter. Amazing place." Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales