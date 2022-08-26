For International Dog Day (Friday, August 26) we’re putting the spotlight on your beloved family pets to celebrate all of the happiness those perfect pooches bring to your life.

Founded in 2004, the awareness day celebrates dogs of all breeds and shines a light on those across the globe who still need to be adopted or re-homed.

Ahead of International Dog Day’s arrival this weekend, we called on North East families to share their own photographs and messages in honour of their animals.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate how much happiness, love and warmth pets bring into our homes.

Thank you to everyone who contributed a photo – we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!

1. Triple threat The whole gang! Celebrating this year's International Dog Day with TJ, Freddie and Max. Photo: Alison Robson Photo Sales

2. Friendship Dudley the dog and his human brother Adam celebrate International Dog Day with this sweet picture. Photo: Claire Henderson Photo Sales

3. Happy boy It's International Dog Day - and Sonny the Whippet is ready for walkies! Who's coming? Photo: Tori Haz Photo Sales

4. A princess Sun's out, tongue's out for International Dog Day. Xena enjoys some time in the fresh air. Photo: Helen-Louise Rowe Photo Sales