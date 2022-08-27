"It's good to be back" - Great North Feast in the Park food festival returns to Bents Park with bank holiday fun

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event welcomed people back to Bents Park, South Shields on Saturday, August 27, as food stalls and live music is set to entertain crowds until bank holiday Monday (August 29).

The free event, which began at 11am and will finish at 6pm each day, has everything from burgers and Greek food to cheesecake and drinks on offer.

Hundreds of people turned out in the park earlier today as organiser Mark Deakin said the event has always been well supported by people across the region.

Some of the scenes from the Great North Feast in the Park on Saturday.

He said: “It’s going well, the sun is shining, people are out, people are smiling. The weather always helps when the sun is out! It’s all part of the summer festivities here in South Shields so it’s always good. We haven’t had the main event in about three years so it’s good to be back.

"We’ve got live music on the stage, we’ve got street food, market stalls, fairground rides and it’s free so it’s even better. People really like it and it’s always been well supported.”

Visitors can expect more than 20 stalls, including hot food vendors such as The Fat Hippo, The little poffertje pancake shack, inBreadKitchen, Tandoori Naan Hut, Flankman and Phi Pie.

Mark and his wife Shelly also run several other food and drink festivals, including the Proper Food and Drink Festival, which has been a hit with crowds in South Shields for around 10 years.

Crowds enjoying themselves at the Great North Feast in the Park.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “With big hitters like Fat Hippo and Tandoori Naan Hut, your newest favourite mexican Flankman and plant based dawgs from inBread Kitchen, there's something for everyone to enjoy a good scran on.”

The Great North Feast music line-up includes:

Saturday, August 27

3pm - David Stoker

The sun shone at the Great North Feast in the Park .

4pm - Lewis Curry

Sunday, August 28

12pm - David Stoker

1pm - Kieran Hooper

2pm - Kieran Hooper

3pm - Danielle King

4pm - Danielle King

Monday, August 29

12pm - Andrew Usher

1pm - Andrew Usher

2pm - David Stoker

3pm - Mollie Birmingham