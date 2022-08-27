"It's good to be back" - Great North Feast in the Park food festival returns to Bents Park with bank holiday fun
Crowds turned out in South Shields’ Bents Park for the annual Great North Feast in the Park with a variety of food and drink stalls along with live entertainment on offer.
The three-day event welcomed people back to Bents Park, South Shields on Saturday, August 27, as food stalls and live music is set to entertain crowds until bank holiday Monday (August 29).
The free event, which began at 11am and will finish at 6pm each day, has everything from burgers and Greek food to cheesecake and drinks on offer.
Hundreds of people turned out in the park earlier today as organiser Mark Deakin said the event has always been well supported by people across the region.
He said: “It’s going well, the sun is shining, people are out, people are smiling. The weather always helps when the sun is out! It’s all part of the summer festivities here in South Shields so it’s always good. We haven’t had the main event in about three years so it’s good to be back.
"We’ve got live music on the stage, we’ve got street food, market stalls, fairground rides and it’s free so it’s even better. People really like it and it’s always been well supported.”
Visitors can expect more than 20 stalls, including hot food vendors such as The Fat Hippo, The little poffertje pancake shack, inBreadKitchen, Tandoori Naan Hut, Flankman and Phi Pie.
Mark and his wife Shelly also run several other food and drink festivals, including the Proper Food and Drink Festival, which has been a hit with crowds in South Shields for around 10 years.
A spokesperson for the festival said: “With big hitters like Fat Hippo and Tandoori Naan Hut, your newest favourite mexican Flankman and plant based dawgs from inBread Kitchen, there's something for everyone to enjoy a good scran on.”
The Great North Feast music line-up includes:
Saturday, August 27
3pm - David Stoker
4pm - Lewis Curry
Sunday, August 28
12pm - David Stoker
1pm - Kieran Hooper
2pm - Kieran Hooper
3pm - Danielle King
4pm - Danielle King
Monday, August 29
12pm - Andrew Usher
1pm - Andrew Usher
2pm - David Stoker
3pm - Mollie Birmingham
4pm - David Stoker