Sarah and Chris Cookson have been nominated for a Special Recognition Award in the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Sarah and Chris Cookson founded the Charlie & Carter Foundation in 2013 in memory of their first son Charlie, who sadly died aged just two, following a series of health problems.

His family launched a fundraising and social media campaign called Find A Heart for Carter, in a bid to find a donor - but time ran out and he sadly died on January 19, 2019.

And now their efforts have been recognised with a nomination for a Special Recognition Award in the Gazette’s annual Best of South Tyneside Awards.

“To be nominated for this award makes us believe even more that we are making a difference and drives us on to keep doing the work we do.

“Being nominated for South Tyneside's Special Recognition Award does not mean that it is purely for us, it extends to all our team, staff, volunteers and supporters who have supported and helped us grow since 2013.

“It’s an honour to be nominated, we see it as a nomination for everyone who is part of the CCF.”

The charity works to provide financial support to parents of children with life limiting conditions that require 24 hour nursing care or specialist nursing facilities.

The couple become the latest addition to a wonderful list of nominations. But we still need more.

HOW TO NOMINATE

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.