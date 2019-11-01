Jarrovians under 13's rugby training

As England prepare for the World Cup final, Jarrovians Jaguars are looking forward to their own big days.

The team, founded by former South Shields footballer Justin Perry and his wife Lisa, are hoping to encourage more players and coaches to join them before taking part in the Florida Sevens tournament next April.

The clubs aim is to develop teamwork, respect and discipline in young players while also having fun and promoting the mental health and wellbeing benefits in sport

Jarrovians under 13's working hard ahead of a new season

Lisa Perry said: “Our trip will allow us to represent and showcase our small town English club to the other rugby clubs around the world and community to secure sponsors to also promote their business .

“Our players will build friendships and alliances with essential social skills that will last for years to come.”

Jarrovians Jaguars was set up due to the lack of rugby opportunities in the Jarrow area and were recently nominated in the Best of South Tyneside awards.

The club also looks to provide a safe community hub for young people to make sure they stay out of trouble and make the Jarrow community better as a whole.

The competition came about after a former coach of the club moved to Florida and stayed in touch with LIsa and Justin, telling them about the tournament and encouraging them to sign up.

Speaking about the Florida Sevens tournament, Lisa said: “With the support from the parents and the club we spoke about the potential of playing teams over in Florida, but never actually thought it would become a reality.”

After starting with only five players in 2017, the club has gone from strength to strength and last season went unbeaten in the under 12 league.