Jarrow boxing star Ewan Mackenzie to appear on BBC reality show showing preparation for the biggest fight of his life
A Jarrow boxer is set to return to a hit BBC Three reality show showing him prepares for the fight of his life at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
Cameras follow professional boxer Ewan Mackenzie, 23 from Jarrow, for BBC Three reality show ‘Angels of The North’ as he prepares for a career defining fight at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, aiming to take his unbeaten run to 5-0.
The series will follow Ewan through his intense training as he gets ready for the fight, which took place earlier this year and will launch on Monday, October 17.
Ewan said: “The viewers should be looking forward to this one as it’s my biggest fight yet, my toughest test, in front of the biggest crowd, with the most pressure on us and all eyes on us, so it’s definitely not to be missed.”
Ewan’s big fight at the Stadium of Light took place over the summer where he took on George Rhodes Jnr
Speaking about what’s next, he added: “Just to keep training hard, wait for a fight date ticking over and soon we’ll be fighting for titles and belts, no doubt about it!”
Previous seasons of Angels of The North have featured Jarrow boxing club ‘ABC Boxing Club, which runs out of Bilton Hall, on Taunton Avenue.
A previous season, which aired in November 2021, gave viewers the chance to witness Ewan preparing for his first ever professional fight, which he went on to win.
Angels of The North will air on Mondays and Thursdays on BBC THREE at 8:30pm from October 17.