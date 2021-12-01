Jarrow care home appeals to public to help bring joy to residents this Christmas

A South Tyneside care home is urging the public to help with its latest initiative.

By Hayley Lovely
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:45 pm
Staff and residents at the care home opening cards

Roseway House, a care home in Jarrow, wants people to help bring a smile to elderly residents.

Staff at the home in Wear Street would like people to send in Christmas cards to residents to bring some festive cheer over the Christmas period.

Care assistant Emma Barker adopted the idea after seeing how successful it was at a previous care home she worked at.

After a long period of isolation due to the pandemic staff thought this would be a great way to bring some festive cheer over Christmas particularly for some residents who may not have any family to send in cards or presents.

Emma said: "Within a matter of hours of putting the post on Facebook I’d already had over 250 shares which I wasn’t expecting to happen.”

Staff have pulled out all the stops to make this a memorable experience for residents with a nostalgic post box which will bring back memories for many.

Dawn Lyon, Lifestyle Support at RoseWay Care Home said: “The residents have had enough of isolation so we are doing this to make them feel more inclusive. It’ll be nice for the residents to have the cards to open each morning. It makes it more an occasion for them.”

The care home has already received a lot of interest from the public so far including some nurseries who’d like their children to make special cards for the residents.

Although this is the first year the care home has ran the initiative they do anticipate it is something they will be carry on each year. It is hoped the trend will catch on with other care homes across South Tyneside.

Staff have already delivered the first batch of cards to residents who wee thrilled to open them. Residents opened their cards together and enjoyed a glass of port and sherry and a slice of Christmas cake.

For those who wish to send in cards are asked to do so by posting them to:

RoseWay House

Wear street

Jarrow

NE32 3JN

