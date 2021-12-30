Jarrow care home collects for women's refuge

Staff at South Tyneside care home have come together to help out an important local charity.

By Hayley Lovely
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 12:19 pm
Needham Court Care Home's donations to Places for People Women's Refuge charity

Staff and relatives at Needham Court Care Home based in Jarrow have shown their support to a South Tyneside charity by collecting donations for them.

Deputy Manager, Rebecca Robinson has been collecting for women’s refuge charity ‘Places for People’. The charity helps women with or without children who are escaping domestic abuse by providing them with safe temporary accommodation.

Many victims who escape domestic abuse leave with nothing so the charity are always looking for donations. Needham Court Care Home went above and beyound to support the charity. They donated toys, toiletries and dresses to help families in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Staff at the care home and charity were thrilled of the difference their donations will make.

Rebecca said: “We love to help a very worthy and local charity at this time of year and if we can bring a little normality to their lives even just for one day.”

Read More

Read More
When are the UK bank holidays in 2022? We look at the dates for the year ahead
South Tyneside