Jarrow care home collects for women's refuge

Needham Court Care Home's donations to Places for People Women's Refuge charity

Staff and relatives at Needham Court Care Home based in Jarrow have shown their support to a South Tyneside charity by collecting donations for them.

Deputy Manager, Rebecca Robinson has been collecting for women’s refuge charity ‘Places for People’. The charity helps women with or without children who are escaping domestic abuse by providing them with safe temporary accommodation.

Many victims who escape domestic abuse leave with nothing so the charity are always looking for donations. Needham Court Care Home went above and beyound to support the charity. They donated toys, toiletries and dresses to help families in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the care home and charity were thrilled of the difference their donations will make.