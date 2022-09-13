The monarch is supreme governor of the Church of England and the parish is mourning the loss of Elizabeth II.

The Parish of Jarrow and Simonside said the following churches can be visited at these times for quiet prayer and reflection or to light a candle and leave a message of condolence.

St Paul's Church, Church Bank, Jarrow, daily from 10.30am until 3.30 pm until Saturday, September 17, then on Sunday September 18, 2pm to 4pm. The Mayor of South Tyneside, Pat Hay, will address the congregation at Sunday’s 11am mass.

Revd Lesley Jones, rector of Jarrow and Simonside, is welcoming everyone to churches to pay respect to the Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Peter's Church, York Avenue, Jarrow, Tuesday, September 13 from 11am to 1pm; St Simon's Church, Wenlock Road, Simonside, Wednesday, September 14 from 11am to 1pm; St John the Baptist's Church, Nairn Street, Jarrow, Thursday, September 15 from 11am to 1pm.

Elizabeth II’s funeral is to be conducted at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am. She will later be laid to rest in the vault in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

Revd Lesley Jones is the rector of Jarrow and Simonside. She is more than happy that the churches are opening their doors and has a personal affinity with the late monarch.

She said: “It all feels very close to home in the parish as The Queen was also our patron, and she gave her blessing when I was appointed two years ago. We all have so many memories to share.”