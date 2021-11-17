West Park Community Group has been raising vital funds towards the purchase of a defibrillator to be installed at West Park in Jarrow, and has been supported by a £,1000 donation from Barratt Developments North East, whose Bedewell Court development in Hebburn is just minutes away from the park.

As part of its Community Fund initiative, the housebuilder donates £1,000 to a worthy local cause every month in order to support the communities in which it builds.

The West Park Community Group organises community events in Jarrow to increase visitors to the park and combat social isolation, all of which became vital for local people after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedewell Court-(L-R) Alison Docherty, Chairperson of West Park Community Group, Emily Watson, Sales Manager at Bedewell Court, Suzanne Oliver from the community group and Joe White, Barratt Assistant Site Manager

Fundraising for the life-saving equipment began during the summer and has since been supported with a number of donations from members of the local community.

Barratt Developments’ contribution ensured the group surpassed their initial fundraising target, with funds left over to support its programme of community activities.

Alison Docherty, chairperson of West Park Community Group said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt and would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the team for supporting our campaign.

“The donation has taken us past our goal, so we’ve not only been able to purchase the defibrillator, but have also been able to continue hosting events for the community. These events provide the people in Jarrow with an outlet to socialise, which is even more important after the lockdown.”

Emily Watson, Sales Manager at Bedewell Court, added: “We’re proud to have been able to help West Park Community Group’s push to install a defibrillator at their local park. A defibrillator is a vital piece of equipment and we’re glad there will now be one at West Park thanks to fundraising efforts by the community.

“While we hope it won’t need to be used, it’s pleasing to know that equipment is now in place that could prove life-saving in the event of an emergency.”

For more information about Barratt Developments North East, visit: www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.