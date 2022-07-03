Dylan Barney, 10, of Jarrow, took up feather collecting during the pandemic when his mum Shelley Louise encouraged him to go for walks to help him with his autism and ADHD.

During the walks, he began picking up feathers and soon had a range of plumage from various birds.

The youngster, who has always had a keen interest in nature, soon become fixated on collecting feathers and learning more about birds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan and his feathers.

Shelley posted on a Birds of Prey Facebook page asking if people could send Dylan feathers for his collection and she would pay for postage.

The family were surprised at the response as Dylan was inundated with people up and down the country not only sending him bird feathers but books, photos and DVDs about birds of prey too.

She said: “He is like a mini David Attenborough, he’s always been interested in trees, nature and birds and knows so much about birds.

Dylan Barney with some of his feathers.

"He’s got pretty much every bird feather and his favourite bird is Golden Eagle which he asked for a real one last Christmas.”

The St Mary’s Catholic Primary School pupil stores his feathers safely in plastic wallets with labels of which bird they are from and has no intentions of stopping his collection just yet.

Some of the birds he has feathers from include a Golden Eagle, an emu and a flamingo but would like feathers from smaller birds such as a blue tit to add to his collection.

As a fan of birds Dylan has pet budgies at home but still has his hopes set on owning a Golden Eagle. He often visits bird sanctuary’s in Newcastle and Scotland to meet birds and experience bird handling.

Dylan Barney with some of his feathers.

Having only took up the hobby two years ago Dylan has an impressive collection he’s hoping to gain some recognition from.

Shelley added: “I’d love for him to be in the Guinness World Records for his collection, I don’t know of anyone of Dylan’s age that has a feather collection quite like he does.”

Dylan Barney with some of his feathers.