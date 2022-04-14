Lee, landlord at the Red Hackle pub in Perth Avenue, Jarrow, was forced to close the doors to the premises in March 2020 when the country went into lockdown.

He quickly turned his attention to preparing home-cooked meals and delivering them to vulnerable residents in his local community free of charge.

And when a local food back needed premises, Lee welcomed the volunteers to use his pub as their base.

Lee Hughes with his Covid Act of Kindness Community Award.

Despite the challenges his business faced he was committed to ensuring he could do all he could to continue supporting his local community.

In recognition of his actions, Lee was named the winner of South Tyneside’s Covid Acts of Kindness Award.

Lee was presented with his award by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay at South Shields Town Hall.

The Mayor said: “I was delighted to present Lee with his well-deserved award recognising his selfless act of kindness during the pandemic.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay presents Lee Hughes with his Covid Act of Kindness Community Award at South Shields Town Hall. The Mayoress, Jean Copp is also pictured.

“This was an extremely difficult and challenging time for many people in our communities, including Lee, who had to close his pub.

"But he was committed to doing all he could to support his community and worked tirelessly helping some of most vulnerable residents at their time of need by providing meals and food parcels.

She added: “People like Lee who put others before themselves are a real shining light in our communities.

"He is generous and caring and ensured that no resident in his local community went without during the pandemic. This award is a way of thanking Lee for his outstanding work and dedication.”

Local people were invited to nominate those who had gone above and beyond for their communities as part of the Covid Act of Kindness Community Award scheme launched by the regional public health campaign, #BeatCovidNE, last autumn.

Lee was one of seven people chosen as an award winner, with outstanding individuals selected from each of region’s local authority areas: South Tyneside, Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and Sunderland.

Lee said: “On behalf of the community, I am honoured to have received the award. However, it’s not all about me. I would like to say thank you to my sons Shay and Kieran, to Peter for delivering the food and to Angie – for nominating me.”