Jarrow Vikings to take on Edinburgh Eagles in Rugby League North East Grand Final - sealing team place in sport's history
A rugby league team from South Tyneside is set to take on the Scottish capital’s side in a cup final clash.
Jarrow Vikings rugby league team will be vying to become North East champions as they face Edinburgh Eagles in the North East Grand Final on Saturday August 17.
After finishing at the top of the league standings, the Vikings fought through the North East playoffs to earn their position in the Grand Final.
Head coach Adam Houston said support from the community had been a big factor in their success: “When you’re winning games, people are more likely to turn out and we’ve been extremely grateful for their support so far this year.”
Playing their home games at Monkton Stadium, the Vikings are at the heart of the community and have been able to consistently attract a good crowd to support them.
After losing early on in the season to newly-formed side West View Warriors, Houston’s side reassessed their strategy and managed to earn a 100% record from that game onwards.
He said: “I have to say, I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.
“We put a bit more on them and challenged them in new ways and they bought into everything, it showed me what type of blokes we have in our squad.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
After reaching the final, the team confirmed a 2020 place in rugby league's oldest competition, the Challenge Cup, something Adam is very excited about.
“The opportunity to represent the North East in the Challenge Cup next year is incredible,” he said.
“These boys get the opportunity to say they’ve played in the Challenge Cup and Jarrow Vikings are going to be part of the history of the competition.
“I just hope that our boys get an opportunity to reap the reward they deserve for all their effort this season.”
The Vikings have defeated the Eagles twice in their two previous encounters this season and will be hoping to make it three in a row in the final.
The North East Grand Final between Jarrow Vikings and Edinburgh Eagles will be played at North Shields RFC, kicking off at 3pm.