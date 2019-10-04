Jarrow's Perth Green Community Centre celebrates special 90th birthday for regular
A pensioner was left ‘flabbergasted’ when the team at a community centre organised a special birthday celebration for her – with the mayor and mayoress among the guests.
Stella Powell, who has just turned 90, was thrilled after Perth Green Community Association in Jarrow arranged for family and friends as well as Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside Norman Dick and Jean Williamson to hold a surprise party.
Stella visits the centre up to three times a week in order to mix with the local community and keep active by playing carpet bowls.
Talking about her surprise party, she said: “I was more than surprised! They had to stop me running out the door.”
“I’m very thankful to everyone here today, it’s been lovely.”
During her 90 years, Stella has raised three children and worked as a nursery nurse.
Mayor of South Tyneside, Norman Dick, was delighted to receive an invitation to the party to celebrate Stella’s life.
He said: “People like Stella are very important to the local community and places like Perth Green keep residents young.”
The party featured a spread made by the community, a special birthday cake and ended with Stella’s faviourite pastime: carpet bowls.
Older Persons Coordinator at Perth Green Community Centre, Samuel Fox, played a big role in organising the surprise party and was more than happy to do it for Stella.
He said: “Stella comes here quite a lot. I think it’s a real lifeline for her. She brings her best friend with her who’s 93 and looks after her. She’s a good caring person.”