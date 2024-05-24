Karate kids bring world championship form to home events
The Dokan Karate Club sent a squad of 29 competitors to the EKA National Championships in Barnsley and ended the day top of the table with an impressive 79 medals.
That performance followed on from the club sending 17 competitors to the WKA World Championships in Malta in March – returning with 21 gold medals and finishing fourth on the medal table.
In between, the youngsters took part in the second leg of the DKA Northern league held at Leeds, and stormed the medal table yet again - finishing well ahead of the other 29 clubs which had entered.
Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “It has been a busy competition period for the youngsters and I am delighted with the results.
"Taking 40 students to the Northern League event, was an impressive turn out and proved to be a turning point in the progress of many of the youngsters in the squad.
"The tournament had over 300 competitors and the result were a huge success.”
He added: “Hot on the heels of this, they were at the EKA nationals in Barnsley, which was a new tournament for the club.
"Winning 79 medals from a squad of 29 students, tells it’s own story.
“Everyone in the squad really showed their class – not only topping the medal table but also showing that team spirit and camaraderie is at an all time high.”
The squad is now training for a full summer programme of competitions.
The successes in Malta followed up on a the club racking up 10 gold medals, eight silver and 21 bronze in the WUKF World Championships in Dundee last summer.
Away from the competition scene, The Dokan Karate Association holds classes in South Tyneside and Sunderland for all ages.
Kevan says the club is always looking for people interested in taking up the sport and runs specific beginner’s classes.
The club teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport.
For more information, call or text 07939 130411 or email [email protected]
