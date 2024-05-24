Gold winning kata team Lyla Raine, Sofija Milekic and Holly Mataric.

Youngsters at a karate club in South Tyneside brought their world championship form back to domestic competition – racking up a huge medal haul.

The Dokan Karate Club sent a squad of 29 competitors to the EKA National Championships in Barnsley and ended the day top of the table with an impressive 79 medals.

That performance followed on from the club sending 17 competitors to the WKA World Championships in Malta in March – returning with 21 gold medals and finishing fourth on the medal table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between, the youngsters took part in the second leg of the DKA Northern league held at Leeds, and stormed the medal table yet again - finishing well ahead of the other 29 clubs which had entered.

Gold medallists Myah Hackett, Holly Millward and Lily Pearson.

Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “It has been a busy competition period for the youngsters and I am delighted with the results.

"Taking 40 students to the Northern League event, was an impressive turn out and proved to be a turning point in the progress of many of the youngsters in the squad.

"The tournament had over 300 competitors and the result were a huge success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Hot on the heels of this, they were at the EKA nationals in Barnsley, which was a new tournament for the club.

Charlotte Batey, seven, gets ready to compete.

"Winning 79 medals from a squad of 29 students, tells it’s own story.

“Everyone in the squad really showed their class – not only topping the medal table but also showing that team spirit and camaraderie is at an all time high.”

The squad is now training for a full summer programme of competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The successes in Malta followed up on a the club racking up 10 gold medals, eight silver and 21 bronze in the WUKF World Championships in Dundee last summer.

Riley Rogerson 10, Charley Foster 9, Joshua Parkin 8, Joseph Woodward 10, Tahany Hasan 9, and Holly Millward 8.

Away from the competition scene, The Dokan Karate Association holds classes in South Tyneside and Sunderland for all ages.

Kevan says the club is always looking for people interested in taking up the sport and runs specific beginner’s classes.

The club teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport.