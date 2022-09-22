Karate kids hit jackpot at major tournament

Members of the Dokan squad going through their paces.

Twenty one youngsters from the Dokan Karate Club collected winning 21 first places, 14 seconds and 12 thirds at the Birmingham University of Sport International Tournament.

Overall the club finished second in the team event – which was contested by 1,965 competitors from 64 clubs from ten nations, including Italy, France, Slovakia, Poland, and Romania.

Dokan chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: "Taking second in the medal table is a position to be proud of at such a major competition.

Dokan's Elle Smith with her medal haul.

"Our students not only produced top karate, they had a great team spirit and effort and promoted karate in the best possible light.”

He added: “When you see the list of the much bigger clubs which finished below us in the medal table, you appreciate what our youngsters have achieved.”

The youngsters now have their sights on a tournament in Leeds and Manchester before jetting off to Italy for the European Championships early in November.

Mr Mitchinson added: “It’s a busy schedule and we are also looking at hosting our own tournament in Sunderland in November.”

Multi medal winner Charley Foster.

The Dokan Karate Association runs classes – for all age groups and levels – at Whitburn Parish Hall, All Saints Church, Cleadon and Redhouse Community Centre, in Sunderland.

The club, which was established in 2009, practices traditional Shotokan Karate and regularly sends teams to competes at events all over the country.

For more information, go to www.dokan.co.uk, call 07939130411 or email [email protected]

Dokan chief coach Kevan Mitchinson with medal winners Eleisha Mitchinson, left, and Elle Smith.