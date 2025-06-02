Katie Price pulls out of a national tour with fellow TV star Kerry Katona
TV stars Katie Price and Kerry Katona - who have been close friends for years, even living together briefly last year - were due to go on a 33-date tour this Autumn.
Called ‘An Evening with Katie and Kerry’, 46-year-old Katie and former Atomic Kitten signer Kerry, 44, promised a “tell-all-tour” in which they would share “stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around.”
Over the weekend however, it was reported by a national newspaper that Brighton born Katie had pulled out of the show, depsite the fact meet and greet tickets had already sold out at multiple venues.
A source told The Sun: “Katie is gutted and tried everything she could to make it work but she has had to step away from the tour because she has childcare commitments and also a very busy schedule.
"She hates letting her fans down and hopes to be able to do something similar in the future.
"At the moment, it’s unclear whether Kerry will continue without her or if the whole tour will be scrapped.
"There is no bad blood between Kerry and Katie, they’re still best of mates, but it’s a huge blow to their fans.”
A representative for Katie confirmed she has pulled out, saying: “Yes, that’s correct. Kate has childcare commitments that come first.”
Where were Katie and Kerry going?
The full tour dates were as follows:
Thu, 11 Sep 2025: ELLESMERE PORT CIVIC HALL
Fri, 12 Sep 2025: NEW BRIGHTON FLORAL PAVILION
Sat, 13 Sep 2025: FLEETWOOD MARINE HALL
Sun, 14 Sep 2025: BRADFORD ST GEORGE'S HALL
Mon, 15 Sep 2025: WHITLEY BAY PLAYHOUSE
Tue, 16 Sep 2025: BILLINGHAM FORUM
Wed, 17 Sep 2025: ST HELENS THEATRE ROYAL
Thu, 18 Sep 2025: ROYAL SUTTON COLDFIELD TOWN HALL
Sat, 20 Sep 2025: VENUE TBA
Sun, 21 Sep 2025: MELTON MOWBRAY
Mon, 22 Sep 2025: SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN
Tue, 23 Sep 2025: STAFFORD GATEHOUSE
Thu, 25 Sep 2025: NORTHWICH MEMORIAL COURT
Fri, 26 Sep 2025: TEWKESBURY, ROSES THEATRE
Sun, 28 Sep 2025: CLACTON. PRINCES THEATRE
Mon, 29 Sep 2025: KINGS LYNN CORN EXCHANGE
Tue, 30 Sep 2025: ST ALBANS ALBAN ARENA
Wed, 1 Oct 2025: REDDITCH PALACE THEATRE
Thu, 2 0ct 2025: LINCOLN NEW THEATRE ROYAL
Fri, 3 Oct 2025: SKEGNESS EMBASSY THEATRE
Sat, 4 0ct 2025: MANSFIELD PALACE THEATRE
Sun, 5 Oct 2025: GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM
Tue, 7 Oct 2025: BASILDON TOWNGATE THEATRE
Wed, 8 Oct 2025: BROXBOURNE, THE SPOTLIGHT
Thu, 9 Oct 2025: CAMBERLEY THEATRE
Fri, 10 Oct 2025: WATFORD PALACE THEATRE
Sat, 11 Oct 2025: PORTSMOUTH NEW THEATRE ROYAL
Mon, 13 Oct 2025 STOCKPORT PLAZA
Tue, 14 Oct 2025: BURNLEY MECHANICS
Wed, 15 Oct 2025 :SCARBOROUGH SPA
Thu, 16 Oct 2025: PETERBOROUGH NEW THEATRE
Fri, 17 Oct 2025: CORBY CUBE
Sat,18 Oct 2025: CATFORD BROADWAY THEATRE
Sat, 27 Sep 2025: NORTHAMPTON, THE OLD SAVOY
Sun, 19 Oct 2025: READING HEXAGON THEATRE
Mon, 20 Oct 2025 SWANSEA GRAND **
Tue, 21 Oct 2025: VENUE TBA
Wed, 22 Oct 2025: HULL CITY HALL
