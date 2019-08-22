Dennis and Hazel Moore are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Hazel and Dennis Moore, from Fulwell Avenue, met as teenagers at a friend’s wedding in South Shields more than six decades ago.

Hazel, who was aged just 15 at the time, said the pair became good friends and when Dennis went to work away at sea they started to write to each other.

From there the pair became close and when Dennis returned from sea they started to date.

Dennis and Hazel Moore on their wedding day.

Three years later, when Hazel was 18, the couple became engaged and married on August 22, 1959.

They went on to have two daughters Denise Davis, and Julia Leaney, and now have two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hazel, now 80, and Dennis, 82, have enjoyed many family camping trips over the years and visited South Africa a number of times.

Hazel said: “We used to go camping with the children when they were young and when my sister moved to South Africa we went to visit a number of times.

“She lived there for 12 years as her husband worked in goldmines, before moving back to South Shields.

“Those trips to South Africa are something we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Now 60 years on, the pair will mark their anniversary with a meal at Mambos in South Shields, surrounded by their loved ones.

Hazel, who worked as a home care assistant for 25 years, was delighted to be celebrating the milestone occasion.

She said: “There have been ups and downs, but we have had a good life.

“Sixty years together is a long time, so we are very lucky to be together and coping.”

As well as holidays together the pair used to dance and still enjoy days out and hobbies such as gardening and wood turning.

On the secret to a long and happy marriage, Hazel added: “Keep smiling.

“If you laugh together it will all be OK.