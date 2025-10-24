Kids go free on public transport across the North East

Mayor's Kids Go Free is back this October Half Term. | Submitted

This half term North East Mayor Kim McGuinness’ Kids Go Free promise returns on public transport across the region – meaning children and their families can travel more affordably during the school holidays.

The Mayor’s Kids Go Free initiative will return across bus services in Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Northumberland from 25 October 2025 to 2 November 2025. This means up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free with every fare paying adult or concessionary pass holder.

Metro and Ferry travel is free for children to travel with a paying adult all year round - so public transport is a great choice for families this school break.

Earlier this year, the Mayor announced that the offer has been extended to run during school holidays until at least September 2026 meaning thousands of young travellers and their families will save money on travel costs in the coming year.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “I’m pleased Kids Go Free is back this October Half Term – helping families right across the region keep more money in their pockets.

“The offer will once again see thousands of children travelling for free on the bus and the Shields Ferry and Metro too. People tell me that Kids Go Free is a real help during the school holidays and I am determined to help families save money on transport costs.

“Alongside Kids Go Free, we also have a £1 fare for those 21 and under in the North East and adults can also make use of our £2.50 local bus fare cap – which we’re funding to keep transport costs as low as possible for everyone.”

A joint statement on behalf of local bus operators, said: “Arriva, Go North East, and Stagecoach are proud to continue supporting the Mayor's Kids Go Free scheme.

“Half term is a valuable opportunity for families to spend time together, and we recognise that affordability can be a challenge. By making bus travel more affordable, we’re helping families enjoy cost-effective days out across the region, all without the stress of travel costs."

Kids Go Free covers the North East Combined Authority areas of – County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside, and Sunderland during school holidays.

To view full terms and conditions, participating services and upcoming dates for the offer, visit www.northeast-ca.gov.uk/kidsgofree