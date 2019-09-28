Heaton Gardens resident Stan Yanetta alongside statues in his front garden.

From Laurel and Hardy to Rambo and John Wayne - 13 characters that make this South Tyneside garden a local landmark

We take a closer look at the larger-than-life characters in this South Shields grandfather’s garden.

By Sarah Sinclair
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:00 am

Stan Yannetta, 58, Heaton Gardens on Benton Road, Boldon has been collecting unique fibreglass figurines since he moved into his flat 17 years ago.

The grandfather-of-five now has more than 30 in his front garden, from his favourite comics Laurel and Hardy to Rambo and John Wayne, not forgetting the gorilla on the porch roof and the leopard with the glow-in-the-dark eyes on top of the garage.

How many do you recognise?

1. Laurel and Hardy

Stan's favourites - Laurel and Hardy in his Heaton Gardens front garden.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. John Wayne

The life-size statue of John Wayne in Stan Yanetta's Heaton Gardens front garden

Photo: Frank Reid

3. The Butler

The butler is one of the longstanding characters in Stan Yanetta's front garden

Photo: Frank Reid

4. The leopard

The latest addition is a black cat on the garage roof which was gifted to Stan by a friend.

Photo: Frank Reid

