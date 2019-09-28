From Laurel and Hardy to Rambo and John Wayne - 13 characters that make this South Tyneside garden a local landmark
We take a closer look at the larger-than-life characters in this South Shields grandfather’s garden.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:00 am
Stan Yannetta, 58, Heaton Gardens on Benton Road, Boldon has been collecting unique fibreglass figurines since he moved into his flat 17 years ago.
The grandfather-of-five now has more than 30 in his front garden, from his favourite comics Laurel and Hardy to Rambo and John Wayne, not forgetting the gorilla on the porch roof and the leopard with the glow-in-the-dark eyes on top of the garage.
How many do you recognise?