Life-saving defibrillator installed at South Tyneside workspace thanks to generosity of businessman

One Trinity Green, a professional workspace for new and growing companies, had the defibrillator bought as a thank you from local businessman Tony Booth, owner of CTBO Ltd and partner in Shark Digital Displays.

Tony is a regular participant in a monthly business quiz organised by Chris Donavan from South Shields-based One More Than Two brewery, and donated the equipment as a thank you for organising the quiz nights.

Tony said: “The monthly business quiz nights organised by Chris allow organisations of all sizes to meet and network in a relaxed environment.

Cllr Anne Hetherington with One More Than Brewery's Christopher Donovan and Shark Digital Display's Ian Trotter with the newly installed defibrillator at One Trinity Green, South Shields.

"The focus is very much on collaboration and how we can help one another. Buying the defibrillator was my way of saying thank-you to Chris for these fantastic events as well as a way of giving something back to our community.“

Chris said: “As a small, local business, we are always looking for ways to give back to the community. “We signed the South Tyneside Pledge last year and are committed to doing all we can to support South Tyneside in whatever way we can.

“Before Tony stepped in, Chris originally planned to hold a fundraiser for the defibrillator with a raffle, but will now use the money raised to donate to the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

A defibrillator delivers a dose of electric current to the heart and is used to treat sudden cardiac arrests, with the equipment used to save the lives of people who experience sudden cardiac arrest in a non-hospital environment.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “Each year around 30,000 people are struck by a sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting. This can occur anywhere which is why it is so important to have defibrillators in public places. Together with a knowledge of CPR, this piece of kit could literally save lives in the Borough.