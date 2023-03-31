News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Local residents raise £3,000 on Roker to South Shields walk for Cancer Research

Team members including Colin Burgin Plews, who is known as the Big Pink Dress.

By Holly Allton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:15 BST

On Sunday, March 26, 135 people took part in a special walk, trekking all the way from Roker pier to South Shields pier.

The incredible event was organised as part of March On Cancer - a nationwide campaign encouraging those to walk in the month of March in order to raise money and awareness for Cancer Research UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funds raised by the Pier to Pier team go towards Cancer Research UK via Jarrow Relay For Life, which helps fund trials and research in the North East.

135 people took part in the Pier to Pier walk.
135 people took part in the Pier to Pier walk.
135 people took part in the Pier to Pier walk.
Most Popular

They raised an astonishing £3,000, which takes their Relay total to just under £32,000 for the year so far.

Team members included Colin Burgin Plews, also known as Big Pink Dress, who regularly takes part in charity events in order to raise money for cancer or other charities, David Ansell who is taking on the challenge of walking ten miles a day for 1,000 days and 78-year-old Pam Evans who took part in the walk dressed as Superwoman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jarrow Relay For Life committee member Ann Walsh, who took part in the walk, said: “It was extremely cold and windy and we had hailstones for about 10 minutes near the Leas which made it even more of a challenge but also a bigger achievement.”

The team are currently looking for more people to take part in this year's Relay For Life which will take place at Monkton Stadium on July 15.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters.

South ShieldsCancer